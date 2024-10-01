Woolpert Named 2024 VertiGIS Partner of the Year

PR NewsWire | 5:26 PM

The firm has partnered with VertiGIS to provide web GIS solutions to clients for the past 14 years.

SYDNEY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Woolpert was named VertiGIS Partner of the Year at the 2024 VertiGIS Partner Summit in Dresden, Germany. Woolpert has implemented VertiGIS Studio solutions for more than 100 customers throughout Australia and New Zealand.

VertiGIS Partner Manager Peter Rowand said the award recognises Woolpert for its successful introduction and cross-selling of new spatial solutions into the Australian market, specifically VertiGIS Networks and VertiGIS Inline products.

Forming part of the VertiGIS suite of enterprise GIS mapping software, Networks equips utility owners and operators with web-based network management tools to manage their assets’ entire life cycle. Inline is the industry-leading tool for managing linear-referenced assets such as pipelines, roads, and railways, enabling data to be transformed into dynamic charts.

"Woolpert’s continued investment in their Digital Solutions practice to expand service capabilities and build a practice based on VertiGIS solutions has been instrumental in winning this award," Rowand said.

Accepting the award on behalf of Woolpert was Market Director Francisco Urbina who said it was an honour to be recognised by VertiGIS for delivering quality digital outcomes for clients.

"We take pride in our work for all our clients, enabling them with VertiGIS’ industry-leading GIS applications and our superb digital solutions team, which in turn benefits their stakeholders and communities," Urbina said.

About Woolpert

