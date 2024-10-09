PR NewsWire | 7:50 PM

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Should newborn babies supplement with vitamin D? How should vitamin D be supplemented? As global consumers’ health awareness significantly increases, the demand for nutritional supplements is showing trends towards refinement, diversification, and personalization. One concern for many new mothers is vitamin D supplementation. Recently, in several well-known pharmacy chains in Australia, a "hypoallergenic" vitamin D3 product from Witsbb has become very popular among consumers. Spring is the season when children experience their fastest growth, and vitamin D supplements, which aid in calcium absorption and bone health, are the preferred nutritional choice for mothers to give their babies.



Witsbb’s "hypoallergenic" vitamin D3 has become the top choice for moms

According to clinical survey results published in The Journal of the American Orthopaedic Association, nearly one billion people worldwide have insufficient levels of vitamin D due to the impact of chronic diseases or lack of sunlight exposure. Australians have long included taking vitamins and other dietary supplements as part of their healthy lifestyle and nutritional diet. Vitamin D, a fat-soluble vitamin essential for the growth and development of babies, is one of the necessary nutritional supplement in every household.

Visiting well-known Australian pharmacy chains such as Cincotta Discount Chemist and Priceline Pharmacy, you can find Witsbb products on the shelves, with their "hypoallergenic" vitamin D3 being the most popular. Both of these pharmacies are renowned chain brands in Australia, with a long history and numerous locations throughout the country.

Colleen has worked in a pharmacy in Sydney for over 20 years. In her view, "Baby health focuses on prevention, especially for those with sensitive constitutions. Safely and effectively supplementing nutrition first requires avoiding common foods that can trigger allergies in babies." Witsbb’s vitamin D3 does not contain dozens of common food allergens, making it safe for sensitive babies to consume.

"Peace of Mind for Sensitive Babies" serves as the brand slogan for Witsbb, reflecting not only the exceptional quality of their products but also permeating every step from product formula development to final production. Under the strict requirements and supervision of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), this "hypoallergenic" vitamin D3 has also passed the TGA’s quality inspection. It is this pursuit of excellence in products, formulas, and quality that has made Witsbb highly popular in Australia and has earned it a great reputation globally.

