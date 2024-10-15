HyperStrong Announces New APAC Headquarters in Sydney and Participation at All-Energy Australia 2024

PR NewsWire | 5:49 PM

SYDNEY, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HyperStrong, a leading global provider of advanced energy storage solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new APAC headquarters in Sydney, Australia on October 21. The new office is located in the city’s northern central business district, a hub for technology companies along the north shore of Sydney Harbour.

The new APAC headquarters in Sydney will serve as a hub for regional business development, engineering support, and customer service, reflecting HyperStrong’s commitment to being closer to its customers and partners. With a focus on expanding its capabilities, the office will also drive innovation in battery energy storage systems (BESS), ensuring the company’s solutions meet the specific needs of the APAC market.

Currently, the company has signed strategic cooperation agreement and MoU with several local clients in Australia, with plans to sign further project cooperation agreements and procurement orders in the near future. The establishment of the new regional headquarters will create local employment opportunities, and as a responsible corporate citizen, HyperStrong is committed to actively integrating into local market development and community building. We prioritize corporate social responsibility, taking concrete actions to foster sustainable growth in collaboration with the community and society.

Following this exciting milestone, HyperStrong will participate in the All-Energy Australia Exhibition in Melbourne on October 23-24. Visitors can meet the HyperStrong team at Booth S123, where the company will showcase its advanced solutions for both utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage applications. Exhibiting products include HyperStrong’s HyperBlock III for utility-scale applications, the cutting-edge HyperCube II designed to meet the demands of commercial and industrial clients, as well as the charging and storage system HyperCube Pro, especially for the booming EV charging scenarios.

Additionally, Dr. Guang Yang, HyperStrong’s CTO, will deliver a keynote speech at the Grid Integration & Connectivity Conference on October 23rd from 1:40 pm – 3:00 pm in Room 204. His presentation, titled "Data and AI Drive the Next Generation of BESS to Maximize Value for Customers," will delve into how HyperStrong harnesses cutting-edge data analytics and AI technologies to optimize energy storage systems and drive greater efficiency and value.

Throughout the exhibition, HyperStrong will also present its vision and efforts for building an open, win-win and sustainable BESS ecosystem, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to provide advanced, safe and reliable energy storage systems that contribute to global energy transition. The company’s team of experts will be available to engage with partners and attendees, demonstrating how HyperStrong continues to push the boundaries of energy storage innovation.

About HyperStrong

Founded in 2011, Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. ("HyperStrong") is a global leading energy storage system integrator and system service provider. The company provides comprehensive, end-to-end battery energy storage system solutions for energy storage station development, design, integration, maintenance and operation. The company has been focusing on energy storage technology for over 12 years, participating in over 300 energy storage projects, with more than 20GWh of operational project capacity and over 18 million battery cells deployed.

For more information, please visit www.hyperstrong.com.

