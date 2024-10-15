Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 15-Oct-2024

Weekly Reports | 11:30 AM

Listed Investment Company (LIC) is a listed investment vehicle that offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of shares in other companies also listed on the stock market. Also known as Listed Investment Trusts or Listed Managed Investments.

FNArena provides a weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX in the form of a comparables table, courtesy to Vested Equities/Banyantree Investment Group.

PDF file attached (logon required). Guide below.

This service is provided for informative purposes only. It is not, and should not be treated as, a solicitation or recommendation to buy listed real estate stocks. Investors should always consult their financial adviser before acting on any information gleaned from this service. FNArena does not guarantee the accuracy of information provided. Note that while FNArena publishes this table weekly, prices are fluid and potentially changing throughout each trading day. Hence prices tabled may not reflect actual market prices at the time of reading.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-10-24

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Research To Download: Amaero, Argent, Barton Gold, BirdDog Technology, Structural Monitoring Systems & More

2:20 PM - FYI
3
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 15-Oct-2024

11:30 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Guzman y Gomez Defying Consumer Squeeze

10:55 AM - Small Caps
5
Boss Energy Shares Poised

10:25 AM - Technicals

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-10-2024

Oct 01 2024 - Australia
2
Uranium Week: U308 Supply In The Spotlight 

Sep 17 2024 - Weekly Reports
3
Material Matters: Major Miners Upgraded

Sep 20 2024 - Commodities
4
The Downs And Ups Of Mineral Resources

Sep 19 2024 - Commodities
5
Gen.Ai: Infrastructure Arms Race Powers Ahead

Sep 16 2024 - International
6
Interview With Michael Howell, CrossBorder Capital

Oct 03 2024 - International