Sephora expands Australian network with New Store Openings across Australia in 2024

PR NewsWire | Oct 16 2024

SYDNEY, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SEPHORA, the global leading omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, is thrilled to unveil the opening of three new stores as part of its expansion across Australia for 2024. These new locations— Westfield Marion, Adelaide opening October 16th, Westfield Fountain Gate, Melbourne opening October 24th and Westfield North Lakes, Brisbane opening on November 14, 2024.

Mark O’Keefe, General Manager of Sephora Australia and New Zealand, commented, "We are excited to offer our customers an immersive beauty experience where they can explore our extensive product range and engage with the latest beauty tech and digital elements. Our Sephora stores represent the perfect blend of innovation and experience, allowing our customers to immerse themselves in the world’s best beauty brand. As we celebrate a decade in the Australian market, 2024 is a significant year for Sephora as we continue with our expansion with new stores in Marion; South Australia, Fountain Gate; Victoria, and North Lakes; Queensland".

The new Sephora stores are a testament to Sephora’s passion for experiential retail, offering consumers a thoughtfully curated and trend-forward beauty assortment. The stores will house over 100 brands, featuring sought-after brands like Paula’s Choice, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

Each of the stores’ Beauty & Hair Studios will offer a dynamic lineup of services, showcasing the latest product launches and brand collaborations, continuously updated to reflect the newest trends.

The grand opening festivities will feature exclusive pre-opening events from 7 am to 9 am on each launch day. Attendees will enjoy live DJ performances, engaging beauty stations, and thousands of product samples. The first 10 guests in line will get the unique opportunity to shop before the stores open to the public, and the first 100 gift bags will include the coveted tarte Amazonian Clay Face Palette valued at $69. Additional attractions include Sephora-branded merchandise, complimentary coffee, treats, and more.

Sephora invites media representatives and beauty enthusiasts to join in celebrating this exciting expansion, offering fresh inspiration and personalised beauty experiences across Australia.

Sephora Store Openings and Pre-Opening Party Details:

Marion: Opens 9am, Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Pre-Opening Party at 7am.

Details on Sephora Events Page and Westfield Marion channels.

Fountain Gate: Opens 9am, Thursday, October 24, 2024. Pre-Opening Party at 7am.

Details on Sephora Events Page and Westfield Fountain Gate channels.

North Lakes: Opens 9am, Thursday, November 14, 2024. Pre-Opening Party at 7am.

Details on Sephora Events Page and Westfield North Lakes channels.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world’s leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 52,000 passionate employees operating in 34 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world’s most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3,000 stores, iconic flagships, e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalised, immersive and seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers’ needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty.

Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our purpose: to champion a world of inspiration and inclusion where everyone can celebrate their beauty.

