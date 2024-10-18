Guide Outdoor’s New Budget-Friendly Thermal Monocular TE Series Hits the Market at SSAA Show 2024

PR NewsWire | 8:02 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Guide outdoor unveils the new TE Series, poised to impact the thermal imaging monocular market. It’s a perfect combination of versatile functions and affordability while excelling in portability. Featuring a powerful 12µm detector, the TE Series integrates sharp visuals into a compact design, making it an ideal night vision companion for hunting, observation, and exploration for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

TE Series & SSAA Show 114
TE Series & SSAA Show 114

Ultimate Portability and Lightweight Performance
The TE Series takes portability and lightweight design to the next level. Weighing as little as 248 grams, its compact size allows it to fit easily in your pocket, making it exceptionally convenient to carry.

Quick Charging Technology for Worry-Free Power
Utilizing the quick charging technology and integrated chargeable battery, the TE Series offers worry-free power for extended outdoor use. Using a Type-C cable, it supports 20W fast charging and file sharing. A 10-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of continuous use.

Brand-New Button Design Brings a Smooth Operation
Based on years of outdoor experience, the TE Series has streamlined the button design to simplify operations. With the simple one-button and one-ring design, users can easily access the menu and perform various functions, allowing for seamless control.

Despite the above features, the TE Series packs a large 0.32-inch display, a built-in microphone for audio and visual recording, seven color palettes, and OTA upgrades, all within its compact, pocket-sized design. Additionally, it features robust dual-band Wi-Fi connection of 2.4GHz and 5GHz, boosting transmission speed and range, so that users can share photos and videos anytime, anywhere.

Join Us at the SSAA Shot Expo 2024!
From October 19th to 20th, the new TE Series and exciting onsite activities will be showcased at Guide’s outdoor booth (No. 114) at the SSAA Shot Expo 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Meanwhile, the #HuntWithGuide event is live on @GuideOutdoor social media (Facebook/Instagram) –come join us in sharing the glory!

About Guide outdoor
Guide outdoor, a specialist in outdoor optics, designs and delivers advanced thermal imaging and night vision optics for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, law enforcement, and rescue teams across 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.guideoutdoor.com/ 

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-10-24

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 21-25 Oct 2024

2:28 PM - Weekly Reports
3
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 18-10-24

11:29 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 18 October 2024

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
COG Financial Services Screens ‘Too Cheap’

10:35 AM - Small Caps

Most Popular

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-10-2024

Oct 01 2024 - Australia
2
Material Matters: Major Miners Upgraded

Sep 20 2024 - Commodities
3
The Downs And Ups Of Mineral Resources

Sep 19 2024 - Commodities
4
Interview With Michael Howell, CrossBorder Capital

Oct 03 2024 - International
5
Tuas’ Simba Roars Above Competitors

Sep 26 2024 - Small Caps
6
Rudi’s View: Ten Highflyers With More Upside Potential

Oct 02 2024 - Rudi's View