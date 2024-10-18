Telix Files Form 20-F Registration Statement for Nasdaq ADS

PR NewsWire | 8:32 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) announces that it has publicly filed a Form 20-F registration statement (Registration Statement) with the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed listing of American Depository Shares (ADS), representing the Company’s ordinary shares, on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq).

The proposed Nasdaq listing is expected to be established as a Level II American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program, enabling streamlined and simplified access to Telix shares by the U.S. market. The Company believes this decision will further facilitate significant interest in the Company from U.S. and global investors, as well as simplify access to Telix’s securities and equity-related incentives for U.S. domiciled employees. Telix is not proposing to raise capital or issue any new shares under the Registration Statement or as part of the proposed Nasdaq listing.

Telix’s commercial and operational presence in North America is expanding through both organic growth and acquisitions, with the majority of Telix’s employees now based in the U.S. Telix believes that a Nasdaq listing aligns with its strategic goals to broaden its global investor base and to attract and retain the highest calibre of talent, while increasing visibility in the most dynamic securities market for global biopharmaceutical firms.

The Company expects to retain its primary listing for its ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) for the foreseeable future, alongside the proposed Nasdaq listing. Each ADS will represent one fully paid ordinary share of the Company and will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TLX".

The commencement of trading on Nasdaq is expected to take place after the SEC and Nasdaq have completed their review process and following effectiveness of the Registration Statement. There can be no assurance as to the occurrence, timing and/or completion of the proposed listing.

A copy of the Registration Statement that has been filed with the SEC is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2007191/000114036124043618/ny20034211x3_20fr12b.htm

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on X and LinkedIn.

