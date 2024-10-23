Australia’s Healthcare Innovators in Stroke and Paediatric Care Honoured at 2024 Challenger Summit

PR NewsWire | 12:29 PM

Life sciences investor Proto Axiom awards $250,000 in prizes at inaugural Summit

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Challenger Summit concluded with two visionary researchers recognised for their groundbreaking contributions to treatment of stroke and paediatric skin care.

The Summit, a prestigious gathering of leading minds in medical research, was a platform for ideas and solutions that have the potential to reshape the future of medicine.

Dr Daniel Beard from the University of Newcastle was awarded the Challenger Prize of $150,000 for his pioneering work on improving blood flow in stroke patients.

His research presents a new approach to minimising long-term stroke effects, with the potential to enhance recovery outcomes and save lives.

"Stroke remains one of the leading causes of disability and death worldwide, and this prize will enable us to advance research that would make a real difference for patients," Dr Beard said.

"This work reflects the University of Newcastle’s commitment to driving impactful, life-saving medical innovation."

Daniel’s clinical and scientific collaborators include Professor Neil Spratt of the University of Newcastle and Associate Professor Netanel Korin of Harvard University.

The Axiom Prize of $100,000 was awarded to Chynna-Loren Sheremeta from the University of Queensland’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience for her innovative treatment targeting paediatric atopic dermatitis.

This promising research addresses a crucial gap in managing this chronic skin condition, offering hope for children and families affected by the disease.

"Atopic dermatitis is a challenging condition for children and families, and we are excited to continue developing solutions that would improve their quality of life," Chynna-Loren said.

"This award is a tremendous boost for our research."

Chynna-Loren works with a team led by Associate Professor Mark Smythe that includes Associate Professor Peter Noakes and Sai Yarlagadda.

Her work underscores the Institute for Molecular Bioscience’s role in advancing novel treatments that address pressing healthcare challenges.

"We are thrilled to support Australia’s research community through the Challenger Summit," Anthony Liveris, CEO of Proto Axiom, said.

"This event is about empowering researchers to transform bold ideas into reality, and we are proud to highlight the incredible talent that Australia has to offer."

Proto Axiom, the driving force behind the Summit, is a life sciences investment firm dedicated to advancing innovations in healthcare and biotechnology.

Through its focus on backing new technologies and therapies, Proto Axiom addresses some of the most pressing challenges in modern medicine.

The 2024 Challenger Summit celebrated the courage and creativity of Australia’s entrepreneurial researchers.

Both prize-winning projects exemplify how cutting-edge science can translate into real-world solutions, setting a new standard for patient care and health outcomes.

About Proto Axiom

Proto Axiom is a multi-stage life sciences investment firm dedicated to accelerating breakthrough innovations from the lab to the marketplace. With a focus on incubation, Proto Axiom partners with early-stage ventures, taking a hands-on approach to cultivate scientific discoveries into viable commercial solutions. By leveraging its deep expertise and strategic networks across biotech, pharma, and venture capital, Proto Axiom bridges the gap between scientific ingenuity and market need. With over $35 million in assets under management, we actively support bold research initiatives, backing the next generation of transformative healthcare solutions to tackle some of the world’s most pressing medical challenges. Proto Axiom is committed to making a lasting impact by not only investing in science but nurturing the people behind it.

About The Challenger Summit

The Proto Axiom Challenger Summit is an exclusive pitch competition that brings together the brightest minds in Australian biotech and life sciences. Designed to celebrate and elevate researcher entrepreneurs, the summit showcases groundbreaking research and transformative ideas from some of the country’s top universities and research institutes. This year, ten leading scientists presented their innovations to an expert panel representing venture capital, industry, and philanthropy, competing for the prestigious Challenger Prize—a $150,000 award for the most promising university-led biotech project. With keynote panels featuring visionary leaders in science, technology, and business, The Challenger Summit is not just a competition, but a celebration of the courage, creativity, and potential of Australian research. The event is proudly sponsored by Macquarie Group, Investment NSW, Morpheus Ventures, Teneo, and Corrs Chambers Westgarth.

