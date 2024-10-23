Doceree forms Strategic Partnership with The Ward Marketing Group to Strengthen Its Global Footprint; Expands into Australian Market

PR NewsWire | Oct 23 2024

Expanding its reach from 22 markets to include Australia, Doceree partners with The Ward Marketing Group to enhance HCP-patient engagement in the region through innovative marketing solutions.

SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Doceree, the world’s first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, today announced a strategic partnership with The Ward Marketing Group (Ward6, Ward7, The Engagement Ward & 66 South Research), Australia’s largest healthcare marketing services company. The partnership brings Doceree to the Australian market as it expands into more geographies to change how pharmaceutical companies can engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) across the globe through pioneering digital marketing solutions.



Doceree partners with The Ward Marketing Group

The partnership between Doceree and The Ward Marketing Group will provide unparalleled abilities to the Australian healthcare market, empowering pharmaceutical companies with precise, scalable, and compliant messaging to HCPs. This collaboration with the proprietary AI-powered platform from Doceree will bridge the gap between pharmaceutical brands and doctors to enhance engagement by the use of data-driven, programmatic messaging solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Ward Marketing Group, a leader in healthcare communications in Australia. This collaboration is a significant step in our global expansion strategy, enabling us to extend our innovative digital marketing solutions to the Australian market. Together, we will empower pharmaceutical brands to engage with healthcare professionals more effectively, ultimately driving better healthcare outcomes," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree.

"Our partnership with Doceree represents a major advancement in how pharmaceutical companies in Australia can connect with HCPs. Doceree’s expertise in programmatic marketing, combined with our deep understanding of the local healthcare landscape, will create new opportunities for more cost efficient, effective and compliant communications that can be measured and optimised in real time. We look forward to working closely with Doceree to deliver exceptional value to our clients and the wider healthcare community," added Stuart Black, CEO of The Ward Marketing Group.

This partnership will enable the pharmaceutical companies to send their message to the right professionals at the right time, delivering improved performance and measurable outcomes in their digital campaigns. Now, with the help of Doceree, The Ward Marketing Group can provide clients with better and more tightly targeted solutions in all their HCP communications.

This alliance is part of Doceree’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint, following successful launches in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. The company continues to lead the way in digital healthcare marketing, offering unparalleled solutions that drive meaningful connections between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals worldwide.

About Doceree

Leading the way in making HCP-patient conversations richer and more meaningful through patented, responsive technology, Doceree addresses both current and emerging challenges for healthcare and life sciences organizations in HCP-patient engagement, particularly where digital and technological advancements play a crucial role. Doceree leverages its patented technology to ensure that HCP-patient conversations and interactions are more meaningful, richer, and outcome-oriented. Learn more: www.doceree.com

About The Ward Marketing Group

The Ward Marketing Group is Australia’s largest healthcare marketing services company. The Group includes two of Australia’s leading and most awarded creative and scientific communication agencies, Ward6 and Ward7, along with media, data and marketing technology specialist The Engagement Ward (TEW), innovative learning and education platform TLL, and healthcare insight and research specialist 66South.

The Ward Marketing Group is set up with a demand-responsive architecture which means that expertise can be drawn from across The Group – the right people, with the right skills at the right time, exactly when our clients need them – to create customised solutions, while ensuring team separation for effective conflict management. This means outcomes and operational efficiencies are always optimised for the Group’s clients.

The Ward Marketing Group’s goal is to create ideas that create change for the better; to advance the health of people, communities, healthcare systems and the brands we work with, through bringing together insight, ideas and innovation.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms