Ampace Shined at All-Energy Australia 2024 – Leading the New Era of All-Scenario Energy Storage through Technology

PR NewsWire | Oct 24 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On October 23rd-24th, Ampace made a grand debut at the All-Energy Australia exhibition with its efficient and reliable energy storage solutions. Leveraging its deep expertise and innovative breakthroughs in the energy storage field.

Rooted in Safety, Innovation Drives Unmatched Performance

Safety is the cornerstone of energy storage systems. Ampace deeply understands the diverse application scenarios of energy storage and has embedded the concept of safety throughout the entire product lifecycle. Through persistent efforts, Ampace has successfully reduced the single-cell safety failure rate to the PPB level (one in a billion), setting a new industry benchmark for safety.

Building on safety, Ampace continues to advance technological upgrades, meticulously creating differentiated comprehensive competitive advantages. The Kunlun series cells, with their disruptive innovations, have broken through the industry’s barriers on lithium battery cycle life, achieving 15,000 ultra-long cycles, perfectly matching the over 20-year lifespan of photovoltaic equipment. This breakthrough not only greatly enhances product durability but also delivers significant economic benefits, reducing the levelized cost of energy by 30% over the product’s lifecycle.

Leading a New Era of All-Scenario Energy Storage Solutions

Driven by innovation, Ampace is deeply committed to providing diverse scenario-based solutions. In the C&I sector, the UniC series adopts the industry’s first "Zero liquid cooling, Zero Air Conditioner" revolutionary technology, achieving efficient operation in a wide temperature range with a minimalistic design, effectively lowering operation and maintenance costs while avoiding potential risks. Meanwhile, supported by the Kunlun Cell 2.0, which is enhanced by GT40 technology, the UniC C5 achieves a remarkably low power consumption rate of 1.56%, while auxiliary maintenance costs are reduced by 75%, significantly enhancing the return on investment (ROI) over the operational lifecycle.

Since Ampace’s establishment, the company has been deeply engaged in the residential energy storage. Ampace’s products feature four core advantages: high safety, low-temperature resistance, long cycle life, and easy installation. The product design has been deeply optimized for user experience and installation convenience. The modular design provides great flexibility, allowing for easy customization to suit various application needs. Additionally, the lightweight design allows for single-person installation, greatly improving installation convenience.

Furthermore, innovative products and cutting-edge technologies in the fields of uninterruptible power supplies and portable energy storage also attracted numerous domestic and international visitors.

Ampace views Australia as a key market in its global strategic layout. In the future, Ampace will continue to uphold its customer-first principle, constantly striving in product development, technological innovation, and market expansion to fully support Australia’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions. Ampace also looks forward to working closely with global partners to drive the transition to green energy worldwide, contributing to sustainable development.

