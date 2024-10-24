RateMyAgent Announces Strategic Acquisition of Curated Social, Bolstering Market Position and Expanding Offerings

PR NewsWire | 2:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Just six months after appointing a new CEO and rejuvenating its Board of Directors, RateMyAgent, a leading player in the real estate review and reputation management industry, is excited to announce that they have signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Curated Social, which is expected to close later this quarter. As a renowned provider of curated real estate and mortgage content, Curated Social enables agents to nurture their primary sphere of influence at scale to efficiently attract referrals and repeat clients

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for RateMyAgent as it expands beyond its review platform to offer a more dynamic and comprehensive suite of marketing tools in the US, Australian and New Zealand markets. Curated Social’s integration is expected to empower real estate professionals not only to stand out during the agent selection process, but build their reputation as a trusted expert across their database on an ongoing basis. Additionally, this expanded capability will allow RateMyAgent to provide a complete offering to brokerages looking to deliver automated sphere-based selling programs to their agents – a service now widely regarded as essential, with the majority of all real estate transactions attributed to word-of-mouth referrals and repeat business.

"By combining RateMyAgent’s robust reputation management capabilities with Curated Social’s extensive real estate content library, we are poised to offer an industry-leading solution that keeps agents top of mind and significantly boosts their ability to win listings," says Jim Crisera, CEO of RateMyAgent. "This acquisition enables us to offer multi-dimensional support to real estate professionals, broadening our platform’s utility and significantly increasing our Total Addressable Market."

"We are thrilled to join forces with RateMyAgent," said Joe Duenat, CEO of Curated Social. "This partnership creates a powerful synergy, combining RateMyAgent’s verified review platform with Curated Social’s automated content solutions. Our united offering will provide agents with an unparalleled toolkit to enhance their digital reputation and stay top-of-mind with their sphere of influence."

Travis Saxton, Associate Partner at T3 Sixty, a leading USA real estate management consulting firm, commented on the acquisition: "There is a strong opportunity for RateMyAgent bundled with Curated Social in the USA marketplace. The timing could not be better as brokerages and large real estate brands look to bundle in scalable marketing products for their agents. Reviews are becoming increasingly critical for buyers and sellers in the market, and this combined solution is well-positioned to meet those needs effectively."

David Williams, Chairman of RMA Global Limited, notes, "With this acquisition, RateMyAgent breaks free from the confines of being a reviews only platform, stepping into a broader realm of strategic marketing and client engagement."

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent (ASX: RMY) helps homeowners select trusted real estate professionals. Operating in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, RateMyAgent continues to lead the global market in championing agents that are dedicated to exceptional client service. RatemyAgent is both a platform for consumers to find and compare real estate professionals, and a powerful marketing tool for client-focused agents to build their reputation online. RateMyAgent is used by over 348,000 agents and over 9,800 real estate offices worldwide.

About Curated Social

Curated Social is a dynamic social media marketing platform designed specifically for real estate professionals. Curated Social was born out of the need for agents to maintain a strong online presence as in-person meetings became increasingly difficult. As a subsidiary of Steps Marketing, Inc., a trusted real estate marketing firm established in 2006, we leverage extensive industry knowledge to provide our clients with ready-to-post content tailored to their needs.

Media Contact:

Harry Marsden

harry.marsden@ratemyagent.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms