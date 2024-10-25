Shaklee, A Leader in Clean Wellness and Skincare, Expands into Australia

PR NewsWire | 1:03 AM

The Brand Ushers in a New Era of Growth as It Approaches Its 75th Anniversary

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Shaklee, a leading health and wellness company, whose founder invented the first multivitamin in the U.S., is launching in its newest international market: Australia. The news comes as the brand builds on the significant momentum it’s seeing in the North American market and prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary next year, marking a significant milestone in the company’s vision to bring health and wellness to every corner of the world.

"Our entry into Australia is not just about opening a new market—it represents the beginning of the next era of growth for Shaklee," said Shaklee’s Chairman and CEO, Roger Barnett. "We remain committed to our vision of building healthier communities and fostering true wellness around the world."

Melissa Seitz, a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in successfully launching and expanding markets, has been appointed as the General Manager for Australia. Melissa’s proven track record, combined with Shaklee’s mission-driven approach, will ensure that the Australian market flourishes in the coming years.

"Our mission is not just to provide health products but to inspire a movement of wellness that brings people together and helps build a better world," said Seitz. "I am excited to lead Shaklee into this new market and to share our vision with the people of Australia."

The full market opening will take place on November 1, 2024, preceded by a soft launch in October. To mark this exciting venture, Shaklee will host a roadshow across major Australian cities, starting with Perth on November 12, followed by Sydney on November 13, and concluding with simultaneous events in Melbourne and Adelaide on November 14 & 15.

For more information, please visit https://au.shaklee.com/.

About Shaklee
Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and ambassadors in North America and Asia.

