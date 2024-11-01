GoodWe Australia Hosts Inaugural Awards Event at All Energy 2024, Shining a Light on Solar Success and Community Contributions

PR NewsWire | 7:44 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GoodWe hosted its inaugural GoodWe Awards during the All-Energy Australia exhibition, celebrating the exceptional achievements of its partners, retailers, and distributors in advancing clean energy solutions across Australia. The GoodWe Awards spotlighted individuals and organisations whose dedication has elevated the solar industry, culminating in the annual GoodWill Award, which recognises outstanding contributions to charitable causes, environmental sustainability, and community development.



GoodWe’s GoodWill Award Event during All Energy Australia 2024

The evening honoured eight distinguished award winners and additional nominees. Among the recipients were Solahart Industries Pty Ltd, named Top Energy Storage Retailer of the Year, OSW (One Stop Warehouse), celebrated as Distributor of the Year, Solar Panel Options was recognised as the Top C&I Retailer of the Year, and Alspec Solar took the BIPV Dealership of the Year award for GoodWe’s range of PV Building Materials. Ian Gittus from UV Power was commended with the Individual Outstanding Commitment award, Solar Naturally was honoured as the Top Residential Retailer, and Resinc Solar earned the Retailer Outstanding Commitment award.

The evening concluded with the highlight presentation of the Award to Six Star Plus, by Roshan Ramnarain from Energy Matters. Six Star was selected as the winner for their extraordinary community throughout the year, covering community kitchens, forest regeneration, litter collecting, supporting the Victorian Homeless Fund and raising nearly $20,000 for Myeloma Australia, a charity for those suffering with bone marrow cancer. GoodWill Award nominees, including Original Power, Bushgrid, AWM Echuca, Matthias Huchel from AGL, and SolEnergy Group, received gift card vouchers in recognition of their inspiring efforts across Australia.

Guests enjoyed a dynamic evening filled with networking opportunities and interactions with industry leaders, including representatives from the Smart Energy Council, AWISE (Australian Women in Solar Energy), and Energy Matters.

Dean Williamson, Country Manager for GoodWe Australia, commented:

"The reason we wanted to organise this awards event, is to recognise the remarkable efforts we have witnessed this year in advancing clean energy and supporting communities. To highlight those who go above and beyond, not only in solar innovation but also in making a meaningful impact across Australia. It was a privilege to celebrate such dedication and passion with our partners and we look forward to our 2025 awards event next year."

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has nearly 5000 employees located in 15 different countries and a team of over 1000 engineers. GoodWe storage inverters were ranked in the top 3 globally by Wood Mackenzie in 2022. The company has been ranked 2nd for 3 consecutive years by Sunwiz. Having achieved over seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters’ awards and consistently being ranked at the top in terms of overall product quality, GoodWe’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board. For more information, please visit www.goodwe.com.au

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms