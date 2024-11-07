ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.430 24.94% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.240 -17.33% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.400 8.52% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.850 -10.99% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.220 6.22% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.585 -10.96% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 29.220 6.10% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.670 -10.07% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 4.130 5.63% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.210 -8.70% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 68.470 5.60% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.530 -8.62% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.930 5.52% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.840 -8.39% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 15.180 5.42% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.275 -8.33% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.385 -7.67% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.510 5.15% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 18.200 4.90% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 30.100 -7.04% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 18.470 4.82% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.550 -6.93% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.890 4.71% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.270 -6.90% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.430 4.38% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.700 -6.75% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.280 4.35% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.790 -6.65% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.660 4.27% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 4.780 -6.46% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.635 4.14% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 16.500 -6.30% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.590 4.13% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.785 -6.30% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.815 3.82% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -5.88% MAC – METALS ACQUISITION LIMITED 19.940 3.75% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.120 -5.78%

