ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.430
|24.94%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.240
|-17.33%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|14.400
|8.52%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.850
|-10.99%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.220
|6.22%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.585
|-10.96%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|29.220
|6.10%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.670
|-10.07%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|4.130
|5.63%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.210
|-8.70%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|68.470
|5.60%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.530
|-8.62%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|22.930
|5.52%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.840
|-8.39%
|WOR – WORLEY LIMITED
|15.180
|5.42%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.275
|-8.33%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|5.26%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.385
|-7.67%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.510
|5.15%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.250
|-7.41%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|18.200
|4.90%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|30.100
|-7.04%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|18.470
|4.82%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|2.550
|-6.93%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.890
|4.71%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.270
|-6.90%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.430
|4.38%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.700
|-6.75%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|5.280
|4.35%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.790
|-6.65%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|13.660
|4.27%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|4.780
|-6.46%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.635
|4.14%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|16.500
|-6.30%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.590
|4.13%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.785
|-6.30%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.815
|3.82%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.240
|-5.88%
|MAC – METALS ACQUISITION LIMITED
|19.940
|3.75%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.120
|-5.78%
