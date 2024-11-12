ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 12 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.130 14.65% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 6.880 -28.93% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.850 12.72% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.240 -15.65% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 126.400 10.70% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.180 -8.53% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.860 10.26% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.110 -8.33% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.590 7.43% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 -7.41% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.890 7.23% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.320 -7.04% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.130 5.74% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.210 -6.92% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.050 5.64% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.100 5.33% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.370 -6.28% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 5.26% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.740 -5.08% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.880 4.76% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.540 -4.94% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.450 4.70% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.030 -4.69% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.230 4.55% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 64.160 -4.58% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.500 4.48% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.980 -4.49% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 11.550 4.43% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.030 4.29% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.140 -4.21% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.520 4.11% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.650 3.92% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.190 -4.03% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.800 3.70% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.480 -4.00% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.840 3.70% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.460 -3.91%

