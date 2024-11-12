EcoFlow Announces Biggest Sale of the Year with Unmissable Black Friday Deals

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, has today launched its Black Friday sale in Australia, featuring discounts of up to 45% on some of its most popular innovations. These limited-time deals mark EcoFlow’s biggest sale of the year, giving savvy Australians the perfect chance to get a head start on holiday shopping and secure the ideal portable power solutions and accessories for summer getaways, camping trips and outdoor adventures.


EcoFlow’s Black Friday sale offers incredible savings on products from the EcoFlow RIVER and DELTA portable power solution series, giving outdoor enthusiasts a chance to gear up with reliable and sustainable energy alternative. Key deals include: 

EcoFlow is also offering discounts on other outdoor "must-have" accessories including:

These Black Friday deals are available from today to November 30, 2024 on EcoFlow Australia website. Shoppers can also visit participating retailers Anaconda, Battery World, Harvey Norman, Total Tools, Autobarn, Opposite Lock and Bunnings (online). Additionally, holiday season sale kicks off on the same day on the EcoFlow Amazon Australia and eBay Australia websites.

About EcoFlow
EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 4.5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/au.

 

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
A Break-Out Opportunity From JB Hi-Fi

11:45 AM - Technicals
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 12, 2024

11:25 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 12-Nov-2024

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Breville Takes On Trump’s Tariffs

10:30 AM - Australia
5
Uranium Week: Trump, Cameco & NextDC

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Are SmartPay & Tyro Private Equity Targets?

Oct 23 2024 - Small Caps
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-11-2024

Nov 08 2024 - Australia
3
ARB Corp Investing For US Growth

Oct 21 2024 - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: Australia’s Most Highly Recommended Stocks

Oct 23 2024 - Rudi's View
5
Guzman y Gomez Defying Consumer Squeeze

Oct 15 2024 - Small Caps
6
Rudi’s View: Earnings, Best Ideas & Favourite Stock Picks

Oct 24 2024 - Rudi's View