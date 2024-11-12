EcoFlow Announces Biggest Sale of the Year with Unmissable Black Friday Deals

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, has today launched its Black Friday sale in Australia, featuring discounts of up to 45% on some of its most popular innovations. These limited-time deals mark EcoFlow’s biggest sale of the year, giving savvy Australians the perfect chance to get a head start on holiday shopping and secure the ideal portable power solutions and accessories for summer getaways, camping trips and outdoor adventures.

EcoFlow’s Black Friday sale offers incredible savings on products from the EcoFlow RIVER and DELTA portable power solution series, giving outdoor enthusiasts a chance to gear up with reliable and sustainable energy alternative. Key deals include:

EcoFlow is also offering discounts on other outdoor "must-have" accessories including:

These Black Friday deals are available from today to November 30, 2024 on EcoFlow Australia website. Shoppers can also visit participating retailers Anaconda, Battery World, Harvey Norman, Total Tools, Autobarn, Opposite Lock and Bunnings (online). Additionally, holiday season sale kicks off on the same day on the EcoFlow Amazon Australia and eBay Australia websites.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 4.5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/au.

