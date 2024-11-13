ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 13 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.120
|9.09%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|5.900
|-22.16%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.370
|8.82%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|0.760
|-8.43%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.470
|8.58%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.890
|-7.74%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.520
|8.33%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|22.390
|-7.44%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|11.740
|7.21%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|34.950
|-7.20%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.320
|6.45%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.130
|-7.14%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|53.350
|6.19%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.480
|-5.88%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.360
|5.88%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.600
|-5.59%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.230
|4.55%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|7.060
|-5.36%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.110
|4.44%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|62.640
|-5.08%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|13.150
|4.12%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|10.110
|-4.80%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.260
|4.00%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|3.170
|-4.80%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.360
|3.21%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.800
|-4.76%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|37.030
|3.00%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|12.720
|-4.65%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.840
|2.90%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|151.670
|-4.60%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|129.750
|2.65%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.210
|-4.55%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|66.620
|2.60%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.430
|-4.44%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.540
|2.59%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.700
|-4.36%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.730
|2.38%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.220
|-4.35%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|26.910
|2.36%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.130
|-4.24%
