ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 13 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.120 9.09% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 5.900 -22.16% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.370 8.82% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.760 -8.43% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.470 8.58% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.890 -7.74% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.520 8.33% 360 – LIFE360 INC 22.390 -7.44% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.740 7.21% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 34.950 -7.20% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.320 6.45% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 53.350 6.19% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.480 -5.88% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.360 5.88% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.600 -5.59% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 4.55% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.060 -5.36% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.110 4.44% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 62.640 -5.08% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.150 4.12% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.110 -4.80% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.170 -4.80% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.360 3.21% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.800 -4.76% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 37.030 3.00% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 12.720 -4.65% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.840 2.90% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 151.670 -4.60% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 129.750 2.65% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 66.620 2.60% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.430 -4.44% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.540 2.59% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.700 -4.36% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.730 2.38% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 26.910 2.36% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.130 -4.24%

