Telix and Eckert & Ziegler to Partner on Actinium-225 Production Technology

MELBOURNE, Australia and BERLIN, Germany, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has entered into a technology collaboration and licence agreement with Berlin-based Eckert & Ziegler SE (EZAG) for the use of EZAG’s cyclotron-based systems to produce the alpha-emitting isotope, actinium-225 (225Ac). This provides Telix with both an additional commercial source of 225Ac and access to a platform technology that enables highly efficient, scalable isotope production for use in the development of next generation targeted alpha therapies (TATs), a strategic focus for Telix.

EZAG is one of the world’s largest providers of isotope technology for medical, scientific and industrial use and a long-term partner of Telix. By combining EZAG’s technology with Telix’s rapidly expanding global manufacturing footprint, the collaboration will enhance capacity to produce 225Ac, to accelerate the development of Telix’s alpha therapy candidates and support eventual commercial demand.

"This new collaboration is a significant step in the implementation of our actinium strategy," said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Chief Executive Officer of Eckert & Ziegler. "Eckert & Ziegler and Telix have a long-standing and multi-faceted business relationship. Combining the strengths of two leading players in radiopharmaceuticals and isotopes will create a collaboration for the supply of actinium-225-based radiotherapeutics, that are of high interest worldwide."

Raphaël Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer, Telix International, added: "Targeted alpha therapy is regarded as the next frontier in the field of radiopharmaceuticals and is a priority R&D focus for Telix. This collaboration will enable us to unlock the early investment we have made in alpha therapy candidates and further leverage our manufacturing facilities worldwide, including in Brussels South, for the production of this important alpha emitting isotope."

Alpha emitters such as 225Ac have the potential to deliver high amounts of energy to cancer tissue, while their short range can reduce the risk of damage to surrounding healthy cells, increasing the selectivity and potency of radiation treatment. In contrast, beta emitters such as lutetium-177 (177Lu) and iodine-131 (131I) have a longer penetration, which may suit bulky metastatic disease. The development of TATs is a priority research and development focus area for Telix and is highly complementary to the Company’s existing late-stage therapeutic pipeline. Experts believe the demand for 225Ac will increase significantly over the next decade.

Telix’s R&D commitment to TAT is demonstrated in an extensive clinical-stage TAT pipeline:

TLX592, a PSMA [1] -targeting prostate cancer therapy candidate based on the Company’s proprietary RADmAb® engineered antibody technology;

-targeting prostate cancer therapy candidate based on the Company’s proprietary RADmAb® engineered antibody technology; TLX252, a CAIX [2] -targeting radio antibody-drug conjugate (rADC) under development as a potential complement to the TLX250 (beta) program;

-targeting radio antibody-drug conjugate (rADC) under development as a potential complement to the TLX250 (beta) program; TLX102 [3] , a LAT1 [4] -targeting small molecule-based candidate under development as a potential complement to the TLX101 and TLX101-CDx brain cancer programs; and

, a LAT1 -targeting small molecule-based candidate under development as a potential complement to the TLX101 and TLX101-CDx brain cancer programs; and TLX300, a radiolabelled form of a naked antibody in-licensed from Eli Lilly & Company, under investigation in soft tissue sarcoma[5].

In addition, the completed OPALESCENCE[6] and PERTINENCE[7] investigator-initiated trials have demonstrated CAIX-targeting and dosimetry proof-of-concept for alpha therapy in triple-negative breast cancer, and non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, respectively, using TLX250-CDx PET[8].

