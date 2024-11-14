ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 33.33% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.040 -20.00% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.780 16.34% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.320 -13.51% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.500 10.17% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.320 -11.11% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.340 9.68% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 1.980 -9.59% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.410 6.82% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.470 -9.26% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.290 6.47% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.110 -8.33% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 3.880 6.01% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.700 -7.89% XRO – XERO LIMITED 171.000 5.85% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.480 -7.69% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 5.00% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.380 -7.38% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.220 4.76% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.400 -6.98% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.300 4.59% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 28.460 -5.92% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 17.390 4.57% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.200 -5.12% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.940 4.44% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 15.700 -5.08% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.500 4.17% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.170 -4.88% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.300 4.00% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.380 3.66% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.670 -4.30% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.590 3.35% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.950 -4.04% CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 2.800 3.32% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.950 -3.94% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.460 3.24% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.490 -3.86% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.290 3.20% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.250 -3.85%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms