ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-11-24

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.040
|33.33%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.040
|-20.00%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.780
|16.34%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.320
|-13.51%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|6.500
|10.17%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.320
|-11.11%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.340
|9.68%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|1.980
|-9.59%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.410
|6.82%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.470
|-9.26%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.290
|6.47%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.110
|-8.33%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|3.880
|6.01%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|0.700
|-7.89%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|171.000
|5.85%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.480
|-7.69%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.210
|5.00%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.380
|-7.38%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.220
|4.76%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.400
|-6.98%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|17.300
|4.59%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|28.460
|-5.92%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|17.390
|4.57%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|10.200
|-5.12%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.940
|4.44%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|15.700
|-5.08%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.500
|4.17%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.170
|-4.88%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.300
|4.00%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.210
|-4.55%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|5.380
|3.66%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.670
|-4.30%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|13.590
|3.35%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.950
|-4.04%
|CWY – CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|2.800
|3.32%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.950
|-3.94%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|4.460
|3.24%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.490
|-3.86%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.290
|3.20%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.250
|-3.85%
