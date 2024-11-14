Witsbb Makes Its Appearance at the 2024 CIIE! Focusing on Global Sensitive Baby Health, Sharing China’s Opportunities

PR NewsWire | 1:29 PM

SYDNEY, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – From November 5 to 10, the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held in Shanghai, with 152 countries, regions, and international organizations participating in the national and corporate exhibitions. Witsbb, a leading brand in "hypoallergenic" infant nutrition products from Australia, garnered recognition from numerous domestic and international consumers at the expo thanks to its high-quality ingredients, pure formula, and brand philosophy, drawing a steady stream of visitors to its booth.

jwplayer.key=”3Fznr2BGJZtpwZmA+81lm048ks6+0NjLXyDdsO2YkfE=” Witsbb Makes Its Appearance at the 2024 CIIE jwplayer(‘myplayer1’).setup({file: ‘https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2556507/Witsbb_Makes_Its_Appearance_at_the_2024_CIIE.mp4’, image: ‘https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2556507/Witsbb_Makes_Its_Appearance_at_the_2024_CIIE.mp4?p=medium’, autostart:’false’, stretching : ‘uniform’, width: ‘512’, height: ‘288’});

At the Witsbb booth, a pharmacist from Canada pointed to a row of trophies on display and said, "Your products seem to have a strong advantage in the Chinese market, and they provide essential nutrients that babies urgently need." He then gave a thumbs up, praising both the "hypoallergenic" concept and the quality of the product ingredients, expressing his desire to bring the products to Canada to benefit more sensitive babies. Such exchanges and conversations were abundant at the CIIE.

As a comprehensive dietary nutritional supplement brand under Australian company Forestpark, Witsbb has topped the sales charts for "hypoallergenic" infant nutrition products for three consecutive years, becoming the first choice for 7.5 million families with sensitive babies. At this year’s CIIE, Witsbb showcased its full range of hypoallergenic formula products, creating a new "window" for dialogue and exchange with global consumers. This attracted many professional visitors and international exhibitors to stop by and explore the exhibits.

"’Hypoallergenic’ is at the heart of our brand, and we have been dedicated to promoting the development and prosperity of hypoallergenic formula products for infants and children. Today, the health of sensitive babies has become a social phenomenon that parents around the world are paying attention to. We hope to address this issue by offering purer and safer products," said Cloud Yun, the Greater China Area Director of Witsbb. The CIIE serves as a crucial platform for companies worldwide to enter the Chinese market and share in China’s development opportunities. Here, not only can advanced technologies, experiences, and innovative ideas be introduced into China, but there is also an opportunity to discuss innovations in infant nutrition product formulas and concepts with both new and old friends at the CIIE. This helps the brand to closely embrace the Chinese market and calls for greater public attention to the healthy growth of sensitive babies.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms