ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.290 9.16% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.335 -16.04% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.010 5.24% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.035 -12.50% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.450 5.07% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 -12.50% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.250 5.04% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.570 -11.80% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.195 4.82% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.100 -9.09% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.290 4.78% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.295 -7.81% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.890 4.71% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.195 -7.14% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.750 4.40% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 -6.52% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.395 4.10% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.655 -6.43% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 29.610 4.04% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 -6.25% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.490 3.75% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.150 -5.38% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 4.020 3.61% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.410 -5.36% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 8.890 3.61% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.150 -5.12% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.230 3.36% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 33.530 -5.04% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.540 3.33% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.050 3.08% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.765 -4.38% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 134.730 3.06% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 11.470 3.05% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.090 -3.83% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 18.100 2.96% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.860 -3.70% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 13.400 2.92% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.660 -3.62%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms