Total Synergy Secures Strategic Investment from M33 Growth & PSG

CHICAGO, LONDON and SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Total Synergy, a leading provider of project management software for architecture and engineering practices, announced today that it has received a growth investment from two industry-leading growth equity firms – M33 Growth and PSG.

By adding resources to drive innovation, best practices, and reliability for Architecture and Engineering practices, this strategic investment helps Total Synergy accelerate its mission to be the backbone of successful architecture and engineering practices.

"We believe Total Synergy has industry-leading software," said Mike Anello, Co-founder and Managing Director at M33 Growth. "The platform drives significant value to its customers, and cleverly simplifies the complexity of practice operations. We believe that together we’ll be able to accelerate Total Synergy’s leadership in the A&E market."

Bill Skarinka, Managing Director at PSG, said: "With the A&E market growing and becoming more complex, firms are embracing new technologies to drive efficiency and effectiveness as they look to improve project profitability. Total Synergy’s high-quality software can catalyze this change in the market for years to come. We’re excited to bring our experience in supporting high-growth companies and help Total Synergy expand its market presence and influence."

Founded in 1999 by Scott Osborne, the company has been a leader in the A&E market. Under Osborne’s leadership, the company has become one of the cornerstones for many practices around the globe.

The new investment comes as Total Synergy welcomes Kane Hochster as its newly appointed CEO. Hochster brings years of experience leading growing software organizations and a passion for building solutions that create real impact for customers.

"Stepping in as CEO at this moment is especially meaningful to me," Hochster said. "I am excited not only by the incredible opportunity to grow Total Synergy’s presence and capabilities but also by the chance to build a successful team dedicated to serving architects and engineers."

About Total Synergy

Founded in Australia in 1999, Total Synergy is a global leader in business management software and solutions for Architecture, Engineering and Construction design (AEC) businesses. From resource planning and project tracking to invoicing and reporting, Total Synergy provides AEC firms with software that simplifies complex tasks, to help professionals focus on delivering remarkable project outcomes. Trusted by hundreds of practices, Total Synergy has earned its reputation as a strong go-to solution for AEC project management. Driven by a commitment to excellence and customer success, Total Synergy continues to develop solutions that aim to enhance productivity, improve collaboration, and find the clearest path to profitability. www.totalsynergy.com

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through new product development, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 140 companies and facilitated over 500 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

