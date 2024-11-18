ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.850 13.37% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.040 -15.41% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.530 10.66% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.220 -6.73% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 9.30% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 15.630 -6.46% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.038 8.57% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.380 -5.47% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.070 7.34% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.445 -5.32% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.220 7.02% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.095 -5.00% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 68.340 6.45% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.315 -4.55% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.770 6.20% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.680 -4.29% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 35.460 5.76% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.425 -4.04% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.690 5.49% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 27.990 -3.78% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.800 5.26% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.255 -3.77% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.100 4.73% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.970 -3.57% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 4.44% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.285 -3.39% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.235 4.44% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.250 -3.27% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.530 4.38% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.405 -3.10% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.720 4.18% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.100 -3.08% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.480 4.18% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.470 -3.01% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.520 4.00% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.910 -3.00% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.150 3.96% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.320 -2.93% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.795 3.92% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.500 -2.72%

