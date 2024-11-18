ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.850
|13.37%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|6.040
|-15.41%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.530
|10.66%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|21.220
|-6.73%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.235
|9.30%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|15.630
|-6.46%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.038
|8.57%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.380
|-5.47%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|3.070
|7.34%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.445
|-5.32%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.220
|7.02%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.095
|-5.00%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|68.340
|6.45%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.315
|-4.55%
|S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED
|3.770
|6.20%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.680
|-4.29%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|35.460
|5.76%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.425
|-4.04%
|PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED
|7.690
|5.49%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|27.990
|-3.78%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.800
|5.26%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.255
|-3.77%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|3.100
|4.73%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.970
|-3.57%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.235
|4.44%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.285
|-3.39%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.235
|4.44%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.250
|-3.27%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.530
|4.38%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.405
|-3.10%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.720
|4.18%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|1.100
|-3.08%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.480
|4.18%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.470
|-3.01%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.520
|4.00%
|RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.910
|-3.00%
|IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED
|3.150
|3.96%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.320
|-2.93%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.795
|3.92%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.500
|-2.72%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On