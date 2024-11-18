PEPPERSTONE STRIKES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH UFC IN ASIA

PR NewsWire | 3:00 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pepperstone, a globally recognised online trading provider, today announced a landmark partnership with UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, to become the Official Partner of UFC in Asia. This strategic collaboration brings together two dynamic forces; a trading provider serving clients in over 160 countries, with a global combat sports powerhouse that has transformed martial arts into a mainstream phenomenon.

This new partnership reflects the shared values of precision, performance, and excellence that define both organisations, and one that Mr Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone, is pleased to announce. "We are thrilled to join forces with UFC. We choose to partner with like-minded organisations focused on a shared passion, drive and commitment to raising the game, and we look forward to building a winning partnership together."

"We’re thrilled to welcome Pepperstone into the UFC family as our first official partner," said Nicholas Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships for TKO. "Pepperstone is an innovator and disruptor in their industry, much like UFC has been in combat sports for more than three decades. We’re looking forward to working with the great team from Pepperstone to leverage our platforms to drive awareness for their brand among our massive fan base, one of the most loyal and passionate in all of sports."

The collaboration comes at a time of significant growth in both the financial markets and UFC’s presence in the region. With Asia’s trading community expanding rapidly and UFC’s fan base in the region exceeding 400 million, the partnership creates compelling growth opportunities for both organisations.

About Pepperstone:

Established in 2010, Pepperstone has grown to become an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional client service and withdrawals to tens of thousands of clients around the world. Pepperstone has subsidiaries across the globe and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySec), the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and The Capital Markets Authority of Kenya (CMA). The Pepperstone Group of Companies have clients in over 160 countries.

For more information, please visit www.pepperstone.com or contact media@pepperstone.com

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 290 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

