ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 19 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.105 10.53% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.710 -10.87% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.420 10.53% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.035 -7.89% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.230 10.31% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -7.32% TNE – TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED 29.450 10.05% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 -6.90% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 27.990 6.83% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 14.800 -5.31% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 139.160 6.25% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.930 -5.18% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.490 6.05% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.350 -5.10% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 15.500 5.73% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.360 -4.56% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.070 4.97% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.120 -4.50% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.420 4.76% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.225 -4.26% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.885 4.72% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.810 -4.14% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.700 4.68% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.060 -3.83% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 11.000 4.27% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.250 -3.55% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 16.900 4.00% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 14.650 -3.43% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.650 3.92% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.365 -3.19% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.460 3.91% IGO – IGO LIMITED 5.000 -2.72% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.135 3.85% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.670 -2.65% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.540 3.85% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.080 -2.58% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.270 3.81% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.955 -2.55% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 3.820 3.80% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.090 -2.52%

