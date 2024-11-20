ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-11-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.900 5.91% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.850 -24.56% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.040 5.76% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.830 -9.78% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.130 5.39% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.690 -7.50% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.260 5.16% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.270 -6.62% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 4.35% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.240 -5.88% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.255 4.08% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.755 -5.03% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.560 3.70% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.770 -4.94% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.245 3.32% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.100 -4.76% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.600 3.17% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.040 -4.76% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.970 3.11% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.305 -4.69% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.500 2.74% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.450 -4.30% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 2.63% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.890 -3.95% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.350 2.52% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.540 -3.75% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.210 2.44% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.130 -3.70% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.210 2.44% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.770 -3.64% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.430 2.38% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.365 -3.53% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.660 2.33% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 18.920 -3.47% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.340 2.29% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.060 -3.35% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.340 2.14% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 29.570 -3.27% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.470 2.07% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.470 -3.11%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms