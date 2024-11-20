Blackbaud Institute Releases New Research on Charitable Support Trends Across Generations in Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Financial Donations Lead as Most Impactful Support Method Across Generations, but Volunteering and Advocacy Remain Vital

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Blackbaud Institute, a sector research lab at Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has released a new report, Charitable Support Across Generations in Australia and New Zealand, that provides insights into the evolving charitable behaviors and support preferences of Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers. Through survey responses from over 1,000 participants, this comprehensive study uncovers generational attitudes toward nonprofit support, identifying factors influencing giving and highlighting the unique challenges facing the nonprofit sector in a dynamic philanthropic landscape.

The findings reveal that, across all generations, monetary donations remain the most impactful way to support causes. However, Gen Z places a high value on volunteering and advocacy, reflecting a shift toward active engagement beyond financial contributions. While health, animal welfare, and children’s causes remain widely supported, each generation brings unique perspectives and priorities to their charitable activities.

"Understanding the motivations and preferred support methods of each generation is essential, especially in a time of rising economic pressures," said Kevin Sher, president and general manager of Blackbaud’s operations in Asia Pacific. "Our findings show that while financial support is universally valued, younger generations—particularly Gen Z—are redefining their approach to social impact through direct engagement in volunteerism and advocacy. Older generations, who are typically more financially established, donated the most, highlighting the continued importance of engaging Gen Xers and Boomers in the next decade. By adapting to generational supporting trends, nonprofits can deepen connections across age groups."

Key Findings from the Report:

Generational Support Preferences: While financial donations lead across generations, Gen Z demonstrates a notable emphasis on volunteering (47%), and Boomers are more inclined to promote causes they care about. These insights suggest varied but complementary approaches to support.

The report further provides actionable recommendations for nonprofits to effectively engage supporters across generations, including strategies to build trust, enhance volunteer programs, and diversify donation methods to meet evolving preferences. Get more information on Charitable Support Across Generations and access the full report here.

bbcon 2024 Sydney

Publication of the new report follows the success of Blackbaud’s recent bbcon Sydney event, hosted in October. Over 100 Blackbaud customers, technology partners, expert speakers and Blackbaud staff attended the event to hear about the major waves of innovation that will transform the future of social impact for Blackbaud’s customers in the Australia and across the Asia Pacific region.

These announcements included a host of AI-powered solutions, enhanced functionality of Blackbaud’s core fundraising product, integrated payments experiences to help organisations raise and save more, and more flexibility to help customers extend their Blackbaud software. Breakout sessions provided the opportunity for delegates to hear best practices for fundraising, grantmaking, and corporate impact, as well as network with like-minded peers.

To learn more about Blackbaud’s most recent innovation, visit www.blackbaud.com.au/newsroom.

About Blackbaud Institute

The Blackbaud Institute develops leading-edge research and convenes expert voices to equip the social impact community with knowledge, insight, and confidence. The Blackbaud Institute draws from Blackbaud’s data set, the most comprehensive in the social impact community. In addition, the Institute facilitates public research studies to drive original qualitative and quantitative insight. Our research agenda is grounded in a commitment to topics that social impact organisations can apply immediately to better understand, benchmark, and improve their essential business operations. We are guided by our commitment to the social impact sector to provide timely, transparent, and well-rounded research that is free to access. From how organisations run to how donors give, we’re 100% focused on research and resources for this sector.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud’s essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud’s solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organisations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, Quartz’s list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com.au or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

