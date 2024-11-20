Warringtonfire Australia Rebrands to Jensen Hughes, Strengthening Global Fire Safety Engineering, Fire Testing and Fire Assessment Services

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

Integration expands Jensen Hughes’ fire testing, fire assessment and fire safety engineering expertise across Australia and the Pacific region.

SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jensen Hughes, a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, announced today that its partner firm, Warringtonfire Australia, formerly part of the Element Materials Technology Group, has officially rebranded to Jensen Hughes. Warringtonfire Australia, a renowned fire testing and fire engineering consultancy based in Australia, has been operating in partnership with Jensen Hughes since joining in 2023.

Warringtonfire Australia was established by Element following the purchase of the Fire Testing Laboratory business from Exova and the acquisition of Defire’s Fire Safety Engineering operation in 2017. The firm’s fire testing, fire assessment and fire safety engineering expertise has been instrumental in creating safer, more resilient built environments across Australia and the Pacific region.

In recent years, Jensen Hughes has established partnerships with multiple leading engineering firms in the Pacific region, such as BCA Logic and Morris Goding Accessibility Consulting. The rebranding and integration of Warringtonfire Australia not only further solidifies Jensen Hughes’ position in the Pacific but also ensures that Warringtonfire Australia can continue to uncover new opportunities as part of the Jensen Hughes brand.

"The rebranding of Warringtonfire Australia to Jensen Hughes marks a significant milestone in our global strategy to enhance and expand our range of fire testing and fire safety engineering services through one world-class fire safety engineering-focused organisation," said Jason Jeffress, Vice President of Jensen Hughes Pacific Operations.

Stuart Boyce, Senior Vice President of the Pacific Region at Jensen Hughes, commented on the integration: "I look forward to the new opportunities that will come and anticipate a significant impact across the region and globally. Warringtonfire Australia’s understanding of the local regulations and practices enable us to tailor our services more effectively to meet the unique needs of our clients, fostering stronger, long-term relationships."

Warringtonfire Australia’s unrivaled team of engineers and consultants will provide a seamless transition, with continued support from their offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth. Clients can expect the same high level of service and expertise they’ve come to trust, now backed by the expanded resources and capabilities of the Jensen Hughes global network.

