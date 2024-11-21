ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 21 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.660 11.82% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.920 -12.84% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.650 6.91% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.250 -11.07% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.510 6.82% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.430 -9.20% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.460 4.55% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.250 -9.09% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.420 4.31% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.037 -7.50% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.200 3.96% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.285 -6.56% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 9.690 3.64% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.180 -6.07% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.010 3.34% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.405 -5.81% AMC – AMCOR PLC 16.020 3.29% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.485 -5.71% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.895 3.27% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.625 -5.30% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 22.120 3.17% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.490 3.00% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.320 -4.86% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 17.560 2.87% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 37.790 2.83% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.310 -4.22% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.540 2.61% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.520 -4.18% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.280 2.40% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.520 2.36% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.670 2.23% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 12.630 -4.17% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 27.110 2.15% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 4.260 -4.05% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 15.660 2.15% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.725 -3.97%

