KOJO Acquires O’Rourke PR

Expands Services to Offer High-Impact PR for Global Sports, Entertainment and Corporate Brands

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KOJO, a leader in sports, live experiences and entertainment, has expanded its PR offering through a strategic new partnership with renowned public relations consultancy O’Rourke PR (OPR).

This acquisition expands KOJO’s PR offering and positions the company to provide a full suite of integrated PR and communications services to clients across Australia and worldwide, enhanced by KOJO’s recent merger with PMY Group.



KOJO PR Director Rebecca O’Rourke

This new service offering, led by OPR founder Rebecca O’Rourke, brings years of experience and specialised skills in strategy development, media relations, earned media, influencer engagement, event management and digital PR. Rebecca joins KOJO as Public Relations Director and will focus on amplifying KOJO’s impact in sport, experiences, entertainment and beyond.

"We are excited to welcome Rebecca and her team into the KOJO family," stated Stephen Lord, Group CEO of KOJO. "Her strategic vision and proven track record in boosting brand visibility make her an invaluable asset in helping us to place businesses and their brands in the spotlight, share their stories, make an impact and help them change the world."

KOJO’s PR offering is designed to connect with audiences at all levels, tapping into media channels across local, national and international markets. The team’s relationships with top outlets such as Fox Sports Australia, Nine Network, ESPN Australia, Motorsport.com and Auto Action allows KOJO to create campaigns that connect with a wide and varied audience.

"We’re here to help brands make their mark," Rebecca O’Rourke said. "KOJO’s commitment to creative storytelling and captivating audiences matches perfectly with our PR philosophy. This is an opportunity to create meaningful engagement for our clients in Australia and around the world, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to unlock new opportunities and achieve remarkable outcomes."

Since 2007, O’Rourke PR has earned a respected reputation, working with clients across Australia to share their stories, make an impact and connect to their audiences. As part of KOJO, the team will offer a suite of integrated PR services including media strategy, influencer marketing and digital PR, while adding to KOJO’s established expertise in brand and fan engagement.

Earlier this year, PMY Group’s acquisition of KOJO expanded KOJO’s resources and reach. PMY’s international experience with over 1,000 clients across 15 countries adds to KOJO’s ability to deliver strategic large-scale media and brand solutions globally.

The PR service offering will act as a hub for brands seeking to amplify their brand, offering the flexibility to integrate seamlessly with existing KOJO campaigns or as standalone initiatives. Together, KOJO and PMY are setting a new standard in brand experience, sport and entertainment, creating stories that engage audiences worldwide.

