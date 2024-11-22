Sungrow Partners with Zenith Energy to Power Australia’s Largest Off-Grid Hybrid Project for Mining Operations at Kathleen Valley

PR NewsWire | 5:48 PM

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is proud to announce its pivotal role in the Kathleen Valley Operation, Australia’s largest off-grid hybrid renewable energy system. Developed in collaboration with Zenith Energy and Liontown Resources, this landmark initiative sets a new precedent for integrating renewable energy solutions in the mining sector, driving sustainable practices, and reducing environmental impacts in one of Australia’s most significant industries.



Liontown project photo

Australia’s mining sector continues to play a vital role in the economy, contributing 10-11% to the nation’s GDP and generating a record $455 billion in export revenue in 2022-23, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Kathleen Valley, located in a remote region of Western Australia, is far from an established power infrastructure but rich in abundant mining resources, utilizing off-grid energy solutions essential for reliable and continuous mining operations. The renewable off-grid solution will reduce reliance on costly and polluting diesel fuel, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and cut energy costs. As Australia moves toward sustainable practices, it also helps mining companies comply with stricter environmental regulations and enhance the overall sustainability of their operations.

This project features an advanced hybrid power system that integrates 17 MW / 20 MWh of battery storage, 17 MW of solar energy, and 30 MW of wind power. Additionally, the system includes 32 MW of thermal generation, comprising 27 MW of gas and 5 MW of diesel. The project applied Sungrow’s SG350HX string inverter, SC4000UD-MV power conversion system, and ST2236UX PowerTitan liquid cooling energy storage system to provide a highly efficient renewable energy solution, supporting sustainability and energy optimization for mining operations. These advanced systems have powered the entire site on 100% renewables continuously for three and a half days since being commissioned on 30 June this year. The system design will enable delivery of up to an 80% renewable energy fraction over the course of a year significantly reducing its carbon footprint and setting new benchmarks for environmentally responsible mining.

The country director of Sungrow Australia, Joe Zhou, said, "We are proud to collaborate with Zenith Energy and Liontown Resources on this transformative project. By integrating advanced renewable solutions, we are driving the mining industry’s energy transition and demonstrating the power of sustainable innovation in one of Australia’s key economic sectors."

Sungrow, Zenith Energy, and Liontown Resources are leading the charge in transforming Australia’s mining industry by integrating renewable energy systems into mining operations. As Australia works towards achieving its net-zero goals by 2050, this project serves as a benchmark for integrating renewables into traditionally hard-to-decarbonize sectors like mining. Looking ahead, Sungrow is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions across diverse industries.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy is one of Australia’s foremost Independent Power Producers, with a contracted and in-development portfolio exceeding 710 MW. Dedicated to supporting clients on their journey to net-zero, Zenith combines thermal and renewable fuel sources with innovative technology to deliver cost-effective, reliable power solutions. Offering a full-service Build–Own–Operate model, Zenith Energy specializes in customized microgrids for remote off-grid sites and grid-connected precincts. This unique approach positions Zenith as a leader in integrating sustainable energy with innovative systems to meet the demands of Australia’s evolving energy landscape. For more information, please visit www.zenithenergy.com.au

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we are committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com

