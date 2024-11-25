ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 25 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.040 33.33% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.220 -6.94% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.965 30.41% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.510 -5.56% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.680 11.26% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.038 -5.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.730 10.27% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.330 -5.00% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.410 10.16% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.850 8.26% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.320 -4.24% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.470 6.82% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.295 -4.07% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.330 6.45% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.510 -3.83% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.380 6.15% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.260 -3.70% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.580 4.87% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.460 -3.46% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.755 4.86% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.420 -3.31% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.970 4.63% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.480 -3.28% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.350 4.36% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.900 -3.28% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 39.820 4.27% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.210 -3.20% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.245 4.26% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.020 -3.17% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.970 3.93% NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.830 -3.04% 360 – LIFE360 INC 21.750 3.57% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 64.750 -2.89% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.910 3.56% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.730 -2.87% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.180 3.32% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.795 3.25% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.500 -2.72%

