ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 25 2024
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.040
|33.33%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.220
|-6.94%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.965
|30.41%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.510
|-5.56%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|1.680
|11.26%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.038
|-5.00%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|7.730
|10.27%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.330
|-5.00%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.410
|10.16%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.220
|-4.35%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|4.850
|8.26%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.320
|-4.24%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.470
|6.82%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.295
|-4.07%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.330
|6.45%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.510
|-3.83%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.380
|6.15%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.260
|-3.70%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|16.580
|4.87%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.460
|-3.46%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.755
|4.86%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|6.420
|-3.31%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|4.970
|4.63%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.480
|-3.28%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.350
|4.36%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.900
|-3.28%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|39.820
|4.27%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.210
|-3.20%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.245
|4.26%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.020
|-3.17%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.970
|3.93%
|NWH – NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.830
|-3.04%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|21.750
|3.57%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|64.750
|-2.89%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.910
|3.56%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.730
|-2.87%
|MGR – MIRVAC GROUP
|2.180
|3.32%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.175
|-2.78%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.795
|3.25%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.500
|-2.72%
