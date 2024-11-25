Hyundai Capital Services Marks Another Major Milestone, Launches Hyundai Finance in Australia

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Capital Services ("Hyundai Capital" or the "Company"), the financial subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group, announced today launch of its finance options for Hyundai Motor Company in Australia. This launch marks another significant milestone for the Company, with Australia being the 12th overseas financial subsidiary of Hyundai Capital.

Hyundai Capital Australia Pty Ltd ("HCAU") aims to offer products tailored to the passenger vehicles of Hyundai dealerships and Genesis showrooms in Australia. HCAU has started servicing and providing exclusive financial solutions for Genesis in October. This launch of Hyundai Finance, together with Genesis Finance, marks the beginning of HCAU’s drive of auto financing business in Australia.

Leveraging the global credit ratings of Hyundai Motor Company, HCAU designed competitive rate loan products for its customers and introduced flexible and personalised financial services tailored to each vehicle.

For example, the Guaranteed Future Value* ("GFV") is HCAU’s premier offering for the Australian market. The GFV loan guarantees a minimum resale value of the vehicle, which enables to lower monthly payments compared with traditional financing, making Hyundai vehicles more accessible with flexible end of term options. When the loan matures, customers can choose to:

Trade-in: the vehicle’s value is used towards repaying the loan. If the trade-in value is higher than the GFV, the positive equity can be used towards a new vehicle. Keep: pay the GFV amount to own the vehicle outright. Return: return the car with no further payments, provided it meets the agreed upon fair wear and tear and kilometres driven conditions.

HCAU seeks to lead the auto financing market in Australia with its seamless and convenient digital financing services. With the global IT system developed and implemented by Hyundai Capital, HCAU offers a streamlined, digital finance application process. HCAU has improved the efficiency of its underwriting process through online document submission and system auto-approval functionality. Furthermore, HCAU introduced an AI chatbot service that operates 24/7, enhancing customer convenience to the next level.

"We are proud to introduce our full offering of auto financing products and services to our Australian customers who are already using or looking to purchase a Hyundai or Genesis vehicle at their respective dealerships," said Hyung-Jin David Chung, CEO of Hyundai Capital. "With our strong partnership with Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai Capital Australia will offer highly differentiated products and services to meet all of our customers’ needs."

He added, "Hyundai Capital will continue to expand its business reach in key strategic markets to promote Hyundai Motor Group’s global sales growth."

* GFV is for approved applicants only and is subject to fair wear and tear and kilometres driven conditions. Applicable terms, conditions, fees, charges and lending criteria apply.

