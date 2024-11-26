ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 26 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 12.040 28.09% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 -25.00% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.250 6.90% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.740 -23.32% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.500 6.38% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.310 -7.09% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.440 5.98% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.770 -6.10% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.420 5.97% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.310 -6.06% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.230 5.58% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.245 -5.77% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.430 5.55% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.165 -5.71% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 8.140 5.30% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.600 -5.11% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.400 5.26% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.780 -4.79% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.640 4.92% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.720 -4.64% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.460 4.20% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.760 -4.44% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 31.350 4.15% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.315 -4.36% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.370 3.95% ASX – ASX LIMITED 66.180 -4.30% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.180 3.86% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.240 -4.25% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.450 3.73% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.570 -4.23% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 23.600 3.69% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 11.160 -4.04% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.620 3.59% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.170 3.54% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 39.350 3.47% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 24.400 -3.79% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.230 3.19% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 12.910 -3.58%

