ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 26 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|12.040
|28.09%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|-25.00%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|23.250
|6.90%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.740
|-23.32%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.500
|6.38%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.310
|-7.09%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.440
|5.98%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.770
|-6.10%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.420
|5.97%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.310
|-6.06%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.230
|5.58%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.245
|-5.77%
|BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
|22.430
|5.55%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.165
|-5.71%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|8.140
|5.30%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|2.600
|-5.11%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.400
|5.26%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.780
|-4.79%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|0.640
|4.92%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.720
|-4.64%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|5.460
|4.20%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|10.760
|-4.44%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|31.350
|4.15%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.315
|-4.36%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.370
|3.95%
|ASX – ASX LIMITED
|66.180
|-4.30%
|SGM – SIMS LIMITED
|13.180
|3.86%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.240
|-4.25%
|EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED
|4.450
|3.73%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|6.570
|-4.23%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|23.600
|3.69%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|11.160
|-4.04%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.620
|3.59%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.120
|-4.00%
|MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED
|1.170
|3.54%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.250
|-3.85%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|39.350
|3.47%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|24.400
|-3.79%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.230
|3.19%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|12.910
|-3.58%
