ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-11-24

Company Price Change Company Price Change WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.800 13.48% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.400 -9.09% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.265 10.42% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.050 -5.53% 360 – LIFE360 INC 24.700 6.24% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 23.160 -5.08% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.040 5.26% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.710 -4.19% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.750 4.75% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 -4.08% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 4.55% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.690 -4.00% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.390 4.51% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.480 -4.00% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.640 4.37% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.670 -3.61% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.110 3.95% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.190 -3.28% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.140 3.88% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.092 -3.16% MVF – MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED 1.215 3.85% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.150 -3.08% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.540 3.85% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.840 -3.07% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 32.550 3.83% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 21.760 -2.99% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.980 3.75% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.260 -2.95% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.520 3.70% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.260 -2.69% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.950 3.48% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.560 -2.09% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.500 3.45% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.830 -2.08% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 35.230 3.34% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 56.400 -2.08% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.710 3.25% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.240 -2.04% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.760 3.23% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 3.870 -2.03%

