ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-11-24

Daily Market Reports | Nov 28 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 248.180 8.66% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.690 -9.21% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.360 6.89% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.780 -8.24% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.032 6.67% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.195 -7.14% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.410 6.02% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 -6.82% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 12.400 5.00% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.760 -5.02% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.680 4.62% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.740 -4.52% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.250 4.17% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.205 -4.37% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.200 3.77% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.415 3.75% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.380 3.68% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.470 3.55% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.110 -3.92% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 3.900 3.45% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.340 -3.60% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.550 3.31% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.510 -3.50% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.320 3.23% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 70.670 -3.19% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.600 3.13% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.330 -3.14% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 42.130 2.96% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 -3.03% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.780 2.96% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.340 -2.91% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 12.870 2.88% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.780 -2.85% DXS – DEXUS 7.190 2.86% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.760 -2.82% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.910 2.83% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.895 -2.72%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms