Defying Convention to Deepen Connections: Booking.com’s Nine Predictions for Travel in 2025

SYDNEY, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research* reveals how Australian travellers are ‘rewriting the playbook’ in 2025 by defying the rules of conventional getaways and as a result, forging new connections with themselves, their loved ones, those they meet along the way, as well as the destinations they visit.

Some of the trends for the year ahead include:

Noctourism – Travellers will be focused on building connections with the universe as they ditch the daylight crowds for midnight magic. In 2025, nearly two-thirds (57%) of Australian travellers are considering visiting dark sky destinations with star bathing experiences (65%), star guides (53%), once-in-a-lifetime cosmic events (59%), and constellation tracking (49%) top of the stellar adventure list.

AI = Alternative Itineraries – In 2025, we’ll see innovations being leveraged to help tourists meet the needs of the destinations they hope to experience. Almost two-thirds (61%) of Aussie travellers will use technology to make informed decisions and find authentic experiences. AI-powered tools, like Booking.com’s AI Trip Planner, are set to play a pivotal role in shaping these journeys, with 29% of Aussie travellers interested in using AI to curate trips.

Boyz II Zen – Male travellers are abandoning popular expectations and ‘bro culture’ cliches to switch off from the stresses of everyday life (24%), rest and rejuvenate (24%), in pursuit of mental health benefits (20%) and personal growth (25%). Building connections, both old and new, will be crucial with 11% considering a men-only trip to tackle feelings of loneliness, more than a quarter (29%) looking to make new friendships and 13% looking to improve their relationship-building skills with friends and family.

For more information about Booking.com’s 2025 Travel Predictions, please visit https://www.booking.com/articles/travelpredictions2025.html To download the Travel Predictions 2025 report visit HERE .

