ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 03 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.230 9.52% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.200 -9.09% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 3.430 7.52% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 -6.25% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.300 7.14% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.250 -4.29% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.300 6.00% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 143.940 5.82% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 4.830 -4.17% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.390 5.52% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.800 -4.11% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.610 5.25% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.235 -4.08% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 11.270 5.23% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.695 -3.47% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.740 4.96% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.370 -3.19% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 152.190 4.45% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.093 -3.13% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 4.17% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.070 -2.88% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.680 4.02% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 16.130 -2.77% 360 – LIFE360 INC 26.450 3.81% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.890 -2.73% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 30.340 3.73% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.900 -2.70% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 12.260 3.63% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.410 -2.54% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.220 3.54% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.920 -2.54% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.350 3.45% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 2.430 -2.41% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.910 3.41% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 14.000 -2.37% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 6.110 3.38% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 11.340 -2.33% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 24.360 3.35% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.670 -2.30%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms