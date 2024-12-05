Applus+ in Australia partners with Abyss Solutions to revolutionize Non-Destructive Testing with Artificial Intelligence

PR NewsWire | 9:15 AM

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Applus+, a global leader in the Inspection, Testing and Certification sector, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Abyss Solutions (Abyss), a cutting-edge provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine-learning solutions for inspection and maintenance. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) capabilities through the integration of AI-driven technologies.

By bringing together the extensive experience of Applus+ in NDT with Abyss’ innovative AI algorithms and software platforms, this collaboration aims to revolutionize asset inspection processes, enabling faster, more accurate, and data-driven decision-making.

"We are excited to partner with Abyss Solutions to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence within inspection and testing," said Adam Alessandrino, Executive Vice President of the Pacific region at Applus+. "By integrating AI-driven technologies into our inspection processes, we are well positioned to deliver unparalleled value to our clients by enhancing efficiency, reliability, and safety."

Through this partnership, Applus+ and Abyss will focus on developing AI-powered inspection solutions that enable predictive maintenance, asset optimization, and risk mitigation for clients across various industries, including oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure across the Pacific and South-East Asia

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Applus+, a global leader in Inspection, Testing, and Certification services," said Gary Hill, Regional Director at Abyss Solutions. "By leading a disruption in the inspection industry, Applus+ is addressing challenges once considered unsolvable due to workforce shortages. We are excited to partner with them on this transformative journey."

About Applus+:

Applus+ is one of the world’s leading and most innovative companies in the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector, offering a broad portfolio of services and solutions for customers across various industries. Its solutions ensure that assets and products meet quality, health & safety and environmental standards and regulations, while also enhancing performance. Headquartered in Spain, the company operates in more than 70 countries and employs over 26,000 people. The Applus+ Group drives profitable revenue growth through sustainable services and digitalisation at all levels.

About Abyss Solutions:

Abyss is pioneering the future of inspection at scale, providing products and solutions that enables autonomous robots to capture and analyze data at an unprecedented level. Its industry-leading technology is pushing the boundaries of the possible, going beyond the status quo to deliver billions of dollars in risk reduction for some of the world’s biggest companies. We’ve curated the brightest minds in autonomy who strive to help protect the world’s most valuable assets and resources, delivering the insights needed to inform preventative maintenance programs, exceed health and safety targets, and significantly reduce CO2.

