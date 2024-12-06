ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 06 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 9.30% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.930 -10.04% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.315 8.62% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.920 -8.62% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.080 7.04% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.140 -7.37% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.330 6.45% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.500 -6.51% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 5.720 5.34% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -5.88% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.240 4.19% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.305 3.57% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.720 -4.56% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 4.720 3.06% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.970 -4.48% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.360 2.64% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.320 -4.00% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.440 2.49% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.625 -3.85% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.200 2.42% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.885 -3.80% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 2.22% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.670 -3.60% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 13.360 2.22% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.080 -3.45% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.093 2.20% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.590 -3.34% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.720 2.13% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.630 -3.34% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 1.010 2.02% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.680 -3.21% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.275 2.00% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.750 -3.20% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 8.170 2.00% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 3.170 1.93% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.570 -3.09% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 15.310 1.93% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.240 -2.99%

