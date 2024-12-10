ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 10 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.245 11.36% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 244.330 -8.96% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.460 11.31% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 20.070 -8.40% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.160 10.34% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 5.940 -7.48% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 37.160 8.69% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.215 -6.52% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.640 7.97% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.000 -6.25% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 6.67% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 71.100 -6.06% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.290 6.51% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 22.740 -5.88% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 20.450 6.23% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 11.610 -5.46% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 5.130 5.99% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.430 -5.35% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 20.250 5.58% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.430 -5.30% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.850 5.56% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.180 -5.26% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 10.670 5.43% 360 – LIFE360 INC 22.770 -5.24% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.385 5.32% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.940 -5.16% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.310 5.17% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.410 -4.96% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 5.290 4.96% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.140 -4.85% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 125.280 4.85% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.390 -4.44% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.590 4.85% XRO – XERO LIMITED 170.990 -4.37% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.520 4.76% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 125.600 -4.36% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.820 4.37% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.750 -4.32% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 6.430 -4.32%

