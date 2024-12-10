ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 10 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.245
|11.36%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|244.330
|-8.96%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.460
|11.31%
|PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED
|20.070
|-8.40%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.160
|10.34%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|5.940
|-7.48%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|37.160
|8.69%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.215
|-6.52%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.640
|7.97%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|6.000
|-6.25%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.240
|6.67%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|71.100
|-6.06%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.290
|6.51%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|22.740
|-5.88%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|20.450
|6.23%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|11.610
|-5.46%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.130
|5.99%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.430
|-5.35%
|MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED
|20.250
|5.58%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.430
|-5.30%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.850
|5.56%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.180
|-5.26%
|SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED
|10.670
|5.43%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|22.770
|-5.24%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.385
|5.32%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.940
|-5.16%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|6.310
|5.17%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.410
|-4.96%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|5.290
|4.96%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.140
|-4.85%
|RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED
|125.280
|4.85%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.390
|-4.44%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|10.590
|4.85%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|170.990
|-4.37%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.520
|4.76%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|125.600
|-4.36%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.820
|4.37%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.750
|-4.32%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.120
|4.35%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|6.430
|-4.32%
