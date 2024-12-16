ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 16 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.205 5.13% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 9.730 -13.66% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.080 4.47% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.350 -9.21% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.920 4.29% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.410 -8.89% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.250 4.17% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.240 -8.71% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 34.620 3.78% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -8.70% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.160 3.57% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.570 3.18% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.400 -8.05% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 2.78% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.081 -7.95% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.050 2.35% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.550 -7.56% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.405 2.18% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -7.14% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.335 1.91% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.400 -6.98% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.920 1.82% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.340 -6.85% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.920 1.72% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.028 -6.67% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 12.920 1.49% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.020 1.34% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.825 -5.71% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.280 1.33% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.110 -5.68% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.830 1.22% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.520 -5.59% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.720 1.20% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.115 -5.51% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.440 1.20% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.930 -5.34% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.560 1.08% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.900 -5.23%

