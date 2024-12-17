ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-12-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.330 8.20% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.690 -9.84%
MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.087 7.41% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.260 -9.68%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.940 6.01% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.980 -7.48%
CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.220 5.17% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.820 -5.20%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 3.150 4.30% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.180 -4.07%
A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.865 4.22% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.790 -3.79%
SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.290 3.45% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.027 -3.57%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.605 3.42% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 18.370 -3.47%
AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 31.250 3.34% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -3.23%
OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.420 3.27% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.310 -3.22%
BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.470 3.21% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.855 -2.84%
VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.450 2.99% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.180 -2.70%
HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 10.020 2.98% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.970 -2.62%
IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 11.300 2.91% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 -2.56%
GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.500 2.88% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.770 -2.53%
IPH – IPH LIMITED 5.080 2.83% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.390 -2.50%
MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.870 2.74% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.200 -2.44%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.000 2.74% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 -2.44%
ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 39.980 2.67% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.620 -2.36%
PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 257.240 2.62% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.290 -2.15%

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

