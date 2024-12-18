ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 18 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.415 12.16% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 15.170 -7.89% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.170 12.15% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.082 -5.75% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 11.11% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 6.110 9.11% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.780 -4.29% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.670 8.06% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.360 -4.22% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.420 7.69% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.450 -4.17% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.120 7.22% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.825 -3.51% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.245 6.52% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.540 -3.28% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.440 6.02% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 17.810 -3.05% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.360 5.88% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.060 -2.87% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.330 5.84% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.600 -2.72% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.210 5.00% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -2.63% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.315 5.00% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.990 -2.61% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.280 4.92% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.470 -2.50% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.115 4.55% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 11.850 -2.47% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.350 4.25% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 13.490 -2.46% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.635 4.10% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 11.700 -2.42% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.450 3.81% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.215 -2.41% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.520 3.66% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 35.590 -2.41% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.700 3.45% APA – APA GROUP 7.010 -2.37%

