ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 18 2024
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
|0.415
|12.16%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|15.170
|-7.89%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|5.170
|12.15%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.082
|-5.75%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|11.11%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|-4.76%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|6.110
|9.11%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.780
|-4.29%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.670
|8.06%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.360
|-4.22%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.420
|7.69%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|3.450
|-4.17%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|3.120
|7.22%
|NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
|0.825
|-3.51%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.245
|6.52%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|3.540
|-3.28%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.440
|6.02%
|MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED
|17.810
|-3.05%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.360
|5.88%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|4.060
|-2.87%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.330
|5.84%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.600
|-2.72%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.210
|5.00%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.185
|-2.63%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.315
|5.00%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.990
|-2.61%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.280
|4.92%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.470
|-2.50%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.115
|4.55%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|11.850
|-2.47%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.350
|4.25%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|13.490
|-2.46%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.635
|4.10%
|APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED
|11.700
|-2.42%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.450
|3.81%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.215
|-2.41%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|6.520
|3.66%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|35.590
|-2.41%
|DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT
|2.700
|3.45%
|APA – APA GROUP
|7.010
|-2.37%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On