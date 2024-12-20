ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-12-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|25.00%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|2.420
|-20.66%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.230
|12.20%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|4.550
|-8.45%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|3.070
|7.72%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.105
|-5.56%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.390
|6.85%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.740
|-5.20%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.650
|6.56%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|6.070
|-5.01%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.086
|6.17%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|69.560
|-5.00%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.030
|5.71%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|22.340
|-4.57%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.038
|5.56%
|REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|6.090
|-4.55%
|KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED
|1.295
|5.28%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|6.390
|-4.05%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|0.690
|4.55%
|BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED
|12.770
|-3.84%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|9.950
|4.41%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|5.330
|-3.79%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.240
|4.35%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|150.260
|-3.67%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.335
|4.30%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|24.740
|-3.62%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.600
|4.07%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.670
|-3.61%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|3.580
|3.77%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|6.480
|-3.57%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.145
|3.57%
|COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT
|1.105
|-3.49%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|11.350
|3.56%
|LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.140
|-3.45%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|16.180
|3.45%
|ORI – ORICA LIMITED
|16.800
|-3.39%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|3.000
|3.45%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|11.170
|-3.29%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|9.940
|3.33%
|CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
|15.800
|-3.25%
