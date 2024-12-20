ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-12-24

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 25.00% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.420 -20.66% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 12.20% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.550 -8.45% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.070 7.72% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.105 -5.56% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.390 6.85% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.740 -5.20% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.650 6.56% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.070 -5.01% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.086 6.17% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 69.560 -5.00% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.030 5.71% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 22.340 -4.57% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.038 5.56% REG – REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 6.090 -4.55% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.295 5.28% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.390 -4.05% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.690 4.55% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 12.770 -3.84% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.950 4.41% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 5.330 -3.79% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.240 4.35% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 150.260 -3.67% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.335 4.30% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 24.740 -3.62% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.600 4.07% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.670 -3.61% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 3.580 3.77% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.480 -3.57% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 3.57% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.105 -3.49% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 11.350 3.56% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 16.180 3.45% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 16.800 -3.39% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.000 3.45% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.170 -3.29% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 9.940 3.33% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 15.800 -3.25%

