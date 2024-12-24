ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 24 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change LTM – ARCADIUM LITHIUM PLC 8.260 6.99% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.000 -5.21% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 6.90% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.400 5.26% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.086 -4.44% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.630 5.24% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.440 -4.32% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.315 5.00% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.800 -3.45% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.760 4.83% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.550 -3.21% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.080 4.74% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.115 -3.04% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.115 4.55% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.300 -2.94% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.190 3.93% CQR – CHARTER HALL RETAIL REIT 3.160 -2.77% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.710 3.91% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.036 -2.70% DXS – DEXUS 7.100 3.80% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.190 -2.56% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.200 3.77% IPH – IPH LIMITED 4.950 -2.56% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 34.800 3.76% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.390 -2.50% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 12.260 3.63% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.260 -2.33% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 3.45% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.635 -2.31% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 4.240 3.16% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.640 -2.29% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.740 3.03% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.235 -2.08% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.650 2.98% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 250.190 -2.06% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.890 2.97% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.960 -1.99% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.465 2.81% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.740 -1.99%

