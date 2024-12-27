ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 27 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.750 17.19% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.425 -2.73%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.365 15.87% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.740 -2.49%
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.830 10.98% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.650 -2.41%
WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.260 10.64% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.010 -2.27%
IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.580 9.84% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.370 -2.02%
WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.360 9.80% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.480 -1.97%
NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.695 9.45% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.350 -1.82%
OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.820 7.89% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.580 -1.69%
CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.250 6.25% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 122.040 -1.59%
PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.700 5.26% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.200 -1.41%
ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.060 5.15% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 34.330 -1.35%
MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.090 4.65% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.270 -1.31%
RDX – REDOX LIMITED 4.430 4.48% DXS – DEXUS 7.010 -1.27%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% ALQ – ALS LIMITED 15.250 -1.23%
WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.870 4.19% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.430 -1.22%
SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.310 3.97% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.620 -1.17%
SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.027 3.85% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.375 -1.08%
RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.070 3.72% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.400 -1.06%
TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.440 3.53% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.320 -0.93%
SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.355 3.44% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.120 -0.93%

