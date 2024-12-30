ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-12-24

Daily Market Reports | Dec 30 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.420 15.07% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 5.950 6.63% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.420 -5.10% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.740 6.47% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.380 -5.00% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.190 5.56% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.715 -4.67% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.510 4.50% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.140 -4.20% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.410 4.06% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 3.85% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.450 -3.89% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.345 3.46% DXS – DEXUS 6.750 -3.71% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 3.740 3.31% RGN – REGION GROUP 2.110 -3.65% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.460 2.98% APA – APA GROUP 6.950 -3.61% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.885 2.91% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.115 -3.46% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.355 2.90% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.560 -3.45% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 4.830 2.77% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.150 -3.36% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.340 2.76% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 12.050 -3.29% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 6.150 2.50% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 2.50% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.320 -3.21% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.900 2.47% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 17.210 -3.04% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.490 2.47% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.620 -2.96% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 88.690 2.43% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.920 -2.94% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.280 2.24% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.260 -2.94%

