ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-01-25

Daily Market Reports | Jan 02 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.435 11.54% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.210 -10.83% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 3.350 8.06% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.028 -6.67% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.570 7.55% LRS – LATIN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.475 4.61% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.765 -5.56% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.890 4.37% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.460 -5.19% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.720 4.35% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.830 -4.74% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.240 4.35% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.115 -4.17% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.565 3.64% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.355 -4.05% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.580 3.57% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.765 3.38% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.800 -3.42% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 10.130 3.26% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.200 -3.35% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.135 3.18% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.087 -3.33% HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 4.610 3.13% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.745 -3.25% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.165 3.10% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.155 -3.13% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 18.810 3.07% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 23.840 -3.13% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.820 3.04% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.380 -2.82% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.920 2.96% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.865 -2.81% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 60.990 2.82% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.340 -2.69% ABG – ABACUS GROUP 1.130 2.73% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 4.060 -2.64% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.550 2.65% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.039 -2.50%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms