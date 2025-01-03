ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 17.50% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 3.170 -5.37% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.340 14.78% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.415 -4.60% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.275 9.44% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.080 -4.05% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 11.730 8.51% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.027 -3.57% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.510 8.25% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 4.640 -3.33% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 6.45% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.340 -2.50% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.290 6.42% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.720 -2.36% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.092 5.75% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -2.33% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.610 5.24% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.300 -2.33% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.120 4.35% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.840 -2.33% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.230 4.31% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 18.410 -2.13% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.250 4.17% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 5.840 -2.01% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.780 3.73% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.520 -1.94% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 3.70% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.640 -1.86% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 3.080 3.70% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.435 -1.71% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 62.160 3.17% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.950 -1.67% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 6.470 3.03% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 11.250 -1.66% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.435 2.50% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 11.180 -1.58% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 2.44% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.370 -1.46% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.210 2.35% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.360 -1.45%

